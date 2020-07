Amenities

hardwood floors garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained lower level, single-story unit walking distance to the local Oceanside Beach and Oceanside pier. Unit has wood floors throughout and is light, bright and spacious with an open floor plan concept w/kitchen that opens to the main living area. Conveniently located walking distance to local restaurants and shops and downtown Oceanside with great freeway access. Available for move in around the December 7th.Includes one shared garage space.