Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
414-105 S. Cleveland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414-105 S. Cleveland Street

414 S Cleveland St · No Longer Available
Location

414 S Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
414-105 S. Cleveland Street Available 03/15/19 Oceanside, 414 S Cleveland St #105, 2 Blocks to the Ocean, Built 2016, AC, 2 Car Garage! - Stunning townhouse, 2 blocks from the ocean, 1 block to the Coaster station, 5 blocks to the Oceanside Pier and close to the harbor. All windows have either powered cell shades or plantation shutters. Living room has wood floors and access to the balcony. Spacious eat in kitchen has wood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Bedroom #1 has a remote controlled ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #2 has a remote controlled ceiling fan with a light fixture, private bathroom with tile floors, quartz vanity and a tub/shower combo. Hall bathroom has faux wood tile floors, pedestal sink and a shower. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, tile bathroom floors, quartz vanity with double sinks and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3785719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414-105 S. Cleveland Street have any available units?
414-105 S. Cleveland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 414-105 S. Cleveland Street have?
Some of 414-105 S. Cleveland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414-105 S. Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
414-105 S. Cleveland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414-105 S. Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 414-105 S. Cleveland Street is pet friendly.
Does 414-105 S. Cleveland Street offer parking?
Yes, 414-105 S. Cleveland Street offers parking.
Does 414-105 S. Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414-105 S. Cleveland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414-105 S. Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 414-105 S. Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 414-105 S. Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 414-105 S. Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 414-105 S. Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414-105 S. Cleveland Street has units with dishwashers.

