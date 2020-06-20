All apartments in Oceanside
4110 Alabar Way

4110 Alabar Way · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4110 Alabar Way · Avail. Jul 15

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1227 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside. Vaulted ceilings with a very charming wood burning fireplace in the living room is. Downstairs you will find living room with stunning high ceiling and fireplace, open dining area, nice kitchen, entrance to a backyard patio and half bath. All bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the second floor.

Close to freeway 78, shopping, entertainment, and minutes from the beach. Available for move in July 15th. This home does not come furnished. Schedule a viewing now, this home will not last long!

(RLNE5842109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Alabar Way have any available units?
4110 Alabar Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Alabar Way have?
Some of 4110 Alabar Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Alabar Way currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Alabar Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Alabar Way pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Alabar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4110 Alabar Way offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Alabar Way does offer parking.
Does 4110 Alabar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Alabar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Alabar Way have a pool?
No, 4110 Alabar Way does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Alabar Way have accessible units?
No, 4110 Alabar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Alabar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Alabar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
