4110 Alabar Way

Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside. Vaulted ceilings with a very charming wood burning fireplace in the living room is. Downstairs you will find living room with stunning high ceiling and fireplace, open dining area, nice kitchen, entrance to a backyard patio and half bath. All bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the second floor.



Close to freeway 78, shopping, entertainment, and minutes from the beach. Available for move in July 15th. This home does not come furnished. Schedule a viewing now, this home will not last long!



