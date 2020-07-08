4094 Ivey Vista Way

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel pool hot tub fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Freshly painted! Beautiful home in the Ivey Ridge gated community. This 3Bdm 2.5Ba, 1438 sf surrounding beauty and manicured lush yard. The downstairs has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Vaulted ceilings, Fireplace in family room. Recently refreshed throughout carpet upstairs, light fixtures and gorgeous Spiced Bamboo in the living room, dinning room and family room which is stunning. Vibrant back yard fabulous for entertaining not to mention the community pool/spa and tiny tot play area. Just minutes to the enchanting Oceanside pier and lavish beaches. Tenants pays all utilities and backyard landscaping , Pets with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,775, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,775, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.