Oceanside, CA
4094 Ivey Vista Way
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:45 PM

4094 Ivey Vista Way

4094 Ivey Vista Way · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4094 Ivey Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Freshly painted! Beautiful home in the Ivey Ridge gated community. This 3Bdm 2.5Ba, 1438 sf surrounding beauty and manicured lush yard. The downstairs has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Vaulted ceilings, Fireplace in family room. Recently refreshed throughout carpet upstairs, light fixtures and gorgeous Spiced Bamboo in the living room, dinning room and family room which is stunning. Vibrant back yard fabulous for entertaining not to mention the community pool/spa and tiny tot play area. Just minutes to the enchanting Oceanside pier and lavish beaches. Tenants pays all utilities and backyard landscaping , Pets with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,775, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,775, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4094 Ivey Vista Way have any available units?
4094 Ivey Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4094 Ivey Vista Way have?
Some of 4094 Ivey Vista Way's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4094 Ivey Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
4094 Ivey Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4094 Ivey Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4094 Ivey Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 4094 Ivey Vista Way offer parking?
No, 4094 Ivey Vista Way does not offer parking.
Does 4094 Ivey Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4094 Ivey Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4094 Ivey Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 4094 Ivey Vista Way has a pool.
Does 4094 Ivey Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 4094 Ivey Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4094 Ivey Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4094 Ivey Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.

