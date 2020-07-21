4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15

Amenities

3BR/2.5BA Townhouse! Pet Friendly! Close to Camp Pendleton! 2 Car Garage! All Appliances Included! - $2545 per month, Additonal Pet Rent of $50 per pet.

$2545 Security Deposit, Additional Pet Deposit $250-500



Address:4010 Craven Rd. #15 Oceanside CA 92057



Available March 17th, 2020

Features:

*3 Bedrooms

*2.5 Baths, Half Bath Downstairs

*2 Car Garage Attached

*Hardwood Floors

*Private Patio

*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher Included

*Washer/Dryer Upstairs

*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.



Family friendly community in Rancho Del Oro. Master Bedroom upstairs with wall to wall closet. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hard wood flooring in living area for easy maintenats. Carpet in the bedrooms. Close to camp pensTot park in the community.This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, schools, Camp Pendleton, and the San Luis Rey River Trail! 10-15min from the Beach!



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



