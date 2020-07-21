All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15

4010 Craven Road · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Craven Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
3BR/2.5BA Townhouse! Pet Friendly! Close to Camp Pendleton! 2 Car Garage! All Appliances Included! - $2545 per month, Additonal Pet Rent of $50 per pet.
$2545 Security Deposit, Additional Pet Deposit $250-500

Address:4010 Craven Rd. #15 Oceanside CA 92057

Available March 17th, 2020
Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2.5 Baths, Half Bath Downstairs
*2 Car Garage Attached
*Hardwood Floors
*Private Patio
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher Included
*Washer/Dryer Upstairs
*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

Family friendly community in Rancho Del Oro. Master Bedroom upstairs with wall to wall closet. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hard wood flooring in living area for easy maintenats. Carpet in the bedrooms. Close to camp pensTot park in the community.This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, schools, Camp Pendleton, and the San Luis Rey River Trail! 10-15min from the Beach!

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5162164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 have any available units?
4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 have?
Some of 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 offers parking.
Does 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 have a pool?
No, 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 have accessible units?
No, 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Craven Rd. Unit 15 has units with dishwashers.
