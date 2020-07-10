All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3790 Vista Campana North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3790 Vista Campana North

3790 Vista Campana North · No Longer Available
Location

3790 Vista Campana North, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22f60f001a ----
This 2 bed / 1.5 bath unit in the popular Oceana community in Oceanside, CA. Located just minutes from dining, shopping, schools, freeways and the beach. Features include:

-Active, safe, and friendly community for 55
-Monthly planned activities including yoga, exercise classes, entertainment, karaoke, and much more!
-1-car garage and 1 covered carport space
-Private patio
-Central AC/Heat
-Community pool, spa, and recreation room
-Living room has pretty laminate flooring and carpet in both bedrooms
-Kitchen comes with all appliances and casual dining space
-Washer/dryer included
-Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included
-SDGE and internet is tenant's responsibility
-Pets accepted

Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Available NOW. $1,750/mo rent. $1,950 deposit. One-year lease term. Tenant required to have renter's insurance.

1 Car Garage And 1 Carport Space
55 Community
Central Heat & Air
Community Pool/Spa/Clubhouse
Monthly Activity Schedule
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Vista Campana North have any available units?
3790 Vista Campana North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3790 Vista Campana North have?
Some of 3790 Vista Campana North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 Vista Campana North currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Vista Campana North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Vista Campana North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 Vista Campana North is pet friendly.
Does 3790 Vista Campana North offer parking?
Yes, 3790 Vista Campana North offers parking.
Does 3790 Vista Campana North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3790 Vista Campana North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Vista Campana North have a pool?
Yes, 3790 Vista Campana North has a pool.
Does 3790 Vista Campana North have accessible units?
No, 3790 Vista Campana North does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Vista Campana North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3790 Vista Campana North does not have units with dishwashers.

