3790 Vista Campana North

Amenities
This 2 bed / 1.5 bath unit in the popular Oceana community in Oceanside, CA. Located just minutes from dining, shopping, schools, freeways and the beach. Features include:
-Active, safe, and friendly community for 55
-Monthly planned activities including yoga, exercise classes, entertainment, karaoke, and much more!
-1-car garage and 1 covered carport space
-Private patio
-Central AC/Heat
-Community pool, spa, and recreation room
-Living room has pretty laminate flooring and carpet in both bedrooms
-Kitchen comes with all appliances and casual dining space
-Washer/dryer included
-Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included
-SDGE and internet is tenant's responsibility
-Pets accepted
Contact us today to schedule a showing!
Available NOW. $1,750/mo rent. $1,950 deposit. One-year lease term. Tenant required to have renter's insurance.
