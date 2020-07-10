3790 Vista Campana North

Amenities

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22f60f001a

This 2 bed / 1.5 bath unit in the popular Oceana community in Oceanside, CA. Located just minutes from dining, shopping, schools, freeways and the beach. Features include:



-Active, safe, and friendly community for 55

-Monthly planned activities including yoga, exercise classes, entertainment, karaoke, and much more!

-1-car garage and 1 covered carport space

-Private patio

-Central AC/Heat

-Community pool, spa, and recreation room

-Living room has pretty laminate flooring and carpet in both bedrooms

-Kitchen comes with all appliances and casual dining space

-Washer/dryer included

-Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included

-SDGE and internet is tenant's responsibility

-Pets accepted



Contact us today to schedule a showing!



Available NOW. $1,750/mo rent. $1,950 deposit. One-year lease term. Tenant required to have renter's insurance.



