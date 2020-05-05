All apartments in Oceanside
3556 Thunder Drive

3556 Thunder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3556 Thunder Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Remodeled Oceanside Home For Rent! - Super clean remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Kitchen has brand new counter tops and comes complete with refrigerator, oven/stove and plenty of cupboard space! Kitchen opens to dining area. Fresh paint throughout. New vinyl plank flooring in living room. New carpet in bedrooms. New window coverings throughout. Remodeled bath has shower/tub combo. Beautiful new desertscape in both front and backyard. Living room slider opens to covered patio perfect for relaxing. Attached garage with washer and dryer included. Close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. Come see! This home won't last long!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Small pet possible with owner approval

Rent: $1875
Deposit: $ 2175
Processing Fee: $50.00

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE5026255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 Thunder Drive have any available units?
3556 Thunder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3556 Thunder Drive have?
Some of 3556 Thunder Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3556 Thunder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3556 Thunder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 Thunder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3556 Thunder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3556 Thunder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3556 Thunder Drive offers parking.
Does 3556 Thunder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3556 Thunder Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 Thunder Drive have a pool?
No, 3556 Thunder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3556 Thunder Drive have accessible units?
No, 3556 Thunder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 Thunder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3556 Thunder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
