3556 Thunder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Remodeled Oceanside Home For Rent! - Super clean remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Kitchen has brand new counter tops and comes complete with refrigerator, oven/stove and plenty of cupboard space! Kitchen opens to dining area. Fresh paint throughout. New vinyl plank flooring in living room. New carpet in bedrooms. New window coverings throughout. Remodeled bath has shower/tub combo. Beautiful new desertscape in both front and backyard. Living room slider opens to covered patio perfect for relaxing. Attached garage with washer and dryer included. Close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. Come see! This home won't last long!



Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking

Small pet possible with owner approval



Rent: $1875

Deposit: $ 2175

Processing Fee: $50.00



Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.



(RLNE5026255)