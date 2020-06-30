All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

3506 Driftwood Place

3506 Driftwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Driftwood Place, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in Special!!! Carlsbad School District, Close to Calavera Hiking Trails, Community Pool - Move in by October 15th and 1st months rent is $2200.00 after rent would go back to $2300.00 per month.

3 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
1 Car Garage with 1 Assigned Parking
Carlsbad School District
Close to Calavera Hiking Trails
Community Pool
Steps away from Tot-Lot
Close to shopping and restaurants
Quick Access to the 78 Freeway

Don't miss out on this condo, it will go fast. Call Now to Schedule a Showing.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call or text Sarah Bissell for a private showing at 760-613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5187143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Driftwood Place have any available units?
3506 Driftwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 3506 Driftwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Driftwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Driftwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 3506 Driftwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3506 Driftwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 3506 Driftwood Place offers parking.
Does 3506 Driftwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Driftwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Driftwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 3506 Driftwood Place has a pool.
Does 3506 Driftwood Place have accessible units?
No, 3506 Driftwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Driftwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Driftwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 Driftwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 Driftwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
