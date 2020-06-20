3451 Paseo De Alicia #1

Amenities

1BD 1BA Condo with 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 Assigned Parking Space - 1BD 1BA Lower Unit Condo located in the Gated Vista Way Village Complex, Unit has 1 Detached Garage with lots of storage and additional assigned parking space. This unit comes complete with new paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer and large private patio. Come relax by one of the 2 pools, get active at the tennis courts, rest tired muscles in the hot tub, let the children play in the fenced play ground, or work out in the fully equipped gym. Located off the 78, with easy access to the 5, located 4 miles from the Oceanside Beaches and conveniently located close to lots of shopping, Camp Pendelton, Mira Costa College, dining and much more.

Water, sewer & trash included. Sorry no pets or smoking at this property. Amenities Community Pool/Spa/Tennis Court/Gym/Playground



Call today to schedule your viewing, Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent for this property. 858-748-2103

BRE 01426440



(RLNE5845368)