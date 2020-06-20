All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3451 Paseo De Alicia #1

3451 Paseo De Elenita · (858) 748-2103 ext. 302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3451 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
1BD 1BA Condo with 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 Assigned Parking Space - 1BD 1BA Lower Unit Condo located in the Gated Vista Way Village Complex, Unit has 1 Detached Garage with lots of storage and additional assigned parking space. This unit comes complete with new paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer and large private patio. Come relax by one of the 2 pools, get active at the tennis courts, rest tired muscles in the hot tub, let the children play in the fenced play ground, or work out in the fully equipped gym. Located off the 78, with easy access to the 5, located 4 miles from the Oceanside Beaches and conveniently located close to lots of shopping, Camp Pendelton, Mira Costa College, dining and much more.
Water, sewer & trash included. Sorry no pets or smoking at this property. Amenities Community Pool/Spa/Tennis Court/Gym/Playground

Call today to schedule your viewing, Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent for this property. 858-748-2103
BRE 01426440

(RLNE5845368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 have any available units?
3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 have?
Some of 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 does offer parking.
Does 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 have a pool?
Yes, 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 has a pool.
Does 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 have accessible units?
No, 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 Paseo De Alicia #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
