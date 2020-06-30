All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

337 Monte Vista Way

337 Monte Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

337 Monte Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
4BR/2.5BA Single Family Home! Gated Community! Fresh New Paint! All NEW Appliances! Pool! Spa! Tot lot! - $2995 Per Month
$2995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on size of pet.

Address: 337 Monte Vista Way Oceanside CA 92057

Available Now!

Features:
*4 Bedrooms
*2.5 Bath
*2 Car Garage
*Fireplace in living room
*Fresh New Paint
*NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Space and bedrooms.
*NEW Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher
*NEW Washer/Dryer In Laundry Room.
*Community offers, Pool, Spa, Communty BBQ and Tot lot.
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

This home is situated centrally to everything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, schools, and community parks! 10-15min from the Beach!

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com

Beautiful Single Family home in Oceanside! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features New Vinyl Plank flooring in the living space, and bedrooms. Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms for easy maintenance. There are new stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range. New washer and dryer in the upstairs laundry room. Central heating and central air. Private backyard for you pets. 2 car garage. This is not your typical rental, don't miss out! Pet's welcomed with an additional deposit. Call Moises to schedule a showing 760-707-2364 or 760-722-2114 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE5616057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Monte Vista Way have any available units?
337 Monte Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Monte Vista Way have?
Some of 337 Monte Vista Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Monte Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
337 Monte Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Monte Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Monte Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 337 Monte Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 337 Monte Vista Way offers parking.
Does 337 Monte Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Monte Vista Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Monte Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 337 Monte Vista Way has a pool.
Does 337 Monte Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 337 Monte Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Monte Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Monte Vista Way has units with dishwashers.

