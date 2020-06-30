Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

4BR/2.5BA Single Family Home! Gated Community! Fresh New Paint! All NEW Appliances! Pool! Spa! Tot lot! - $2995 Per Month

$2995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on size of pet.



Address: 337 Monte Vista Way Oceanside CA 92057



Available Now!



Features:

*4 Bedrooms

*2.5 Bath

*2 Car Garage

*Fireplace in living room

*Fresh New Paint

*NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Space and bedrooms.

*NEW Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher

*NEW Washer/Dryer In Laundry Room.

*Community offers, Pool, Spa, Communty BBQ and Tot lot.

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.



This home is situated centrally to everything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, schools, and community parks! 10-15min from the Beach!



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com



Beautiful Single Family home in Oceanside! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features New Vinyl Plank flooring in the living space, and bedrooms. Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms for easy maintenance. There are new stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range. New washer and dryer in the upstairs laundry room. Central heating and central air. Private backyard for you pets. 2 car garage. This is not your typical rental, don't miss out! Pet's welcomed with an additional deposit. Call Moises to schedule a showing 760-707-2364 or 760-722-2114 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com.



(RLNE5616057)