3255 Buena Hills Drive

Recently Remodeled Home in 55+ Community in Oceanside - Recently remodeled home in the Costa Serena 55+ community in Oceanside.This home includes two bedrooms, one bathroom with 827 SqFt. The recently completed remodel includes new vinyl plank flooring, kitchen appliances and paint throughout the home. The home opens up to a bright and spacious living room that connects to the kitchen and dining area. Two bedrooms include closets and share a bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The private backyard features a spacious covered patio with drought tolerant landscaping providing a low maintenance yard. Other features of the home include hallway storage cabinets, tile flooring and washer/dryer hooks-up in the kitchen. Tenants will be required to provide their own washer and dryer during their tenancy. The home includes an attached one-car garage with driveway space for one additional vehicle. No smoking. One small dog under 25 lbs permitted with restrictions.



Nearby by shops and restaurants are all within close distance to the home including The Shoppes at Carlsbad, Regal Cinemas and multiple shopping centers. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Highways 76 and 78 and Interstates 5 & 15. The home is also in close proximity to Camp Pendleton and just a short drive to area beaches, golf courses and San Diego destinations.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



