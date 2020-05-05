All apartments in Oceanside
Location

3220 Coral Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Oceanside 2 Bedroom House for Rent! - Oceanside living at its finest in highly sought after 55+ Costa Serena Community. Tons of charm in this neighborhood with a spacious feeling. Beautiful parquet wood floors, custom plantation shutters in Living and Dining Room, gas stove, white granite counter-tops. Private fenced back yard with covered patio. Close to shopping, movie theater, gym

Washer, dryer included. One car garage with additional driveway parking.

*Tenants need to be over 55 years old.*

Please call our office to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.
Arrow Real Estate

Hurry, this unit will go quick!

(RLNE5137106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Coral Drive have any available units?
3220 Coral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Coral Drive have?
Some of 3220 Coral Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Coral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Coral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Coral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Coral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3220 Coral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Coral Drive offers parking.
Does 3220 Coral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 Coral Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Coral Drive have a pool?
No, 3220 Coral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Coral Drive have accessible units?
No, 3220 Coral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Coral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Coral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
