3116 Buena Hills Dr.
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

3116 Buena Hills Dr.

3116 Buena Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Buena Hills Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Senior Community 2Bd/1Ba/1 Car Garage w/Driveway & Private Rear Yard in 55+ Community!! - Residents must be 55+ years old (certified caregivers excluded), or one 55+ and 45+ year old spouse.

VIEWINGS WILL BEGIN MONDAY, 12/2 BY APPOINTMENT.
Please do NOT disturb the current occupant!

Gorgeous remodeled home for rent in the popular 55+ community! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with a one car garage, driveway parking & Private/Fenced Rear Yard.

Conveniently located to shopping and major freeways. High end upgrades, custom cabinetry and more! Spacious, light, and bright floor plan.

All new interior, single car garage, spacious low-maintenance yard.

Located off Hwy 78 with easy access to shopping, medical centers and all Oceanside has to offer.

Complete with spacious living room to enjoy your time with or without friends and family. You must be 55+ to apply for this home.

The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.

Upgraded finishes are provided throughout which include laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops and custom cabinets.

Security deposit of $2,000.

One small pet allowed with owner approval.

Residents must be 55+ years old (certified caregivers excluded), or one 55+ and 45+ year old spouse.

Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management, Inc.

(RLNE4012069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Buena Hills Dr. have any available units?
3116 Buena Hills Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Buena Hills Dr. have?
Some of 3116 Buena Hills Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Buena Hills Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Buena Hills Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Buena Hills Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Buena Hills Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Buena Hills Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Buena Hills Dr. offers parking.
Does 3116 Buena Hills Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Buena Hills Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Buena Hills Dr. have a pool?
No, 3116 Buena Hills Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Buena Hills Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3116 Buena Hills Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Buena Hills Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Buena Hills Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
