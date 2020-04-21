3116 Buena Hills Dr.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Senior Community 2Bd/1Ba/1 Car Garage w/Driveway & Private Rear Yard in 55+ Community!! - Residents must be 55+ years old (certified caregivers excluded), or one 55+ and 45+ year old spouse.



VIEWINGS WILL BEGIN MONDAY, 12/2 BY APPOINTMENT.

Please do NOT disturb the current occupant!



Gorgeous remodeled home for rent in the popular 55+ community! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with a one car garage, driveway parking & Private/Fenced Rear Yard.



Conveniently located to shopping and major freeways. High end upgrades, custom cabinetry and more! Spacious, light, and bright floor plan.



All new interior, single car garage, spacious low-maintenance yard.



Located off Hwy 78 with easy access to shopping, medical centers and all Oceanside has to offer.



Complete with spacious living room to enjoy your time with or without friends and family. You must be 55+ to apply for this home.



The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.



Upgraded finishes are provided throughout which include laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops and custom cabinets.



Security deposit of $2,000.



One small pet allowed with owner approval.



Residents must be 55+ years old (certified caregivers excluded), or one 55+ and 45+ year old spouse.



VIEWINGS WILL BEGIN MONDAY, 12/2 BY APPOINTMENT.

Please do NOT disturb the current occupant!



Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management, Inc.



(RLNE4012069)