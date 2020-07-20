301 Cassidy Unit 6

Amenities

Oceanviews, 2 blocks to Cassidy St Beach 4 Blocks to Buccaneer Beach, Newer Condo - Gorgeous westerly facing unit, brand new with tons of upgrades. 3 stories with a bedroom located on each floor. Bonus!! 4th story large roof top deck with views to the ocean. 2 car garage and plenty of street parking.



- 2 Car Garage and plenty of street parking

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- Modern Spacious Kitchen

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Stackable Full Sized Washer/Dryer

- Laminate and Carpet

- Ceiling Fans

- Balconies

- Plenty of storage

- Modern and bright



TERMS: 12 months



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent = $11,400 (gross) before taxes total household income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.



- PARKING: Garage and Street



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None tenant pays all



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*



