All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 301 Cassidy Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
301 Cassidy Unit 6
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

301 Cassidy Unit 6

301 Cassidy St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 Cassidy St, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Oceanviews, 2 blocks to Cassidy St Beach 4 Blocks to Buccaneer Beach, Newer Condo - Gorgeous westerly facing unit, brand new with tons of upgrades. 3 stories with a bedroom located on each floor. Bonus!! 4th story large roof top deck with views to the ocean. 2 car garage and plenty of street parking.

- 2 Car Garage and plenty of street parking
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Modern Spacious Kitchen
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stackable Full Sized Washer/Dryer
- Laminate and Carpet
- Ceiling Fans
- Balconies
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright

TERMS: 12 months

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent = $11,400 (gross) before taxes total household income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.

- PARKING: Garage and Street

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None tenant pays all

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*

5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE2537458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Cassidy Unit 6 have any available units?
301 Cassidy Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Cassidy Unit 6 have?
Some of 301 Cassidy Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Cassidy Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
301 Cassidy Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Cassidy Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Cassidy Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 301 Cassidy Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 301 Cassidy Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 301 Cassidy Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Cassidy Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Cassidy Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 301 Cassidy Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 301 Cassidy Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 301 Cassidy Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Cassidy Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Cassidy Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego