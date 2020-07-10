2811 Cottingham St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1d11c706e ---- Charming ranch style home with lots of character. Some carpet and some laminate flooring. Clean and maintained but not upgraded. Lovely views from the back yard deck. Small grass area in back and a shed. Garage has a wall so only room to park one car in garage.