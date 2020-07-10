All apartments in Oceanside
2811 Cottingham St

2811 Cottingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Cottingham Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1d11c706e ---- Charming ranch style home with lots of character. Some carpet and some laminate flooring. Clean and maintained but not upgraded. Lovely views from the back yard deck. Small grass area in back and a shed. Garage has a wall so only room to park one car in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Cottingham St have any available units?
2811 Cottingham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Cottingham St have?
Some of 2811 Cottingham St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Cottingham St currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Cottingham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Cottingham St pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Cottingham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2811 Cottingham St offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Cottingham St offers parking.
Does 2811 Cottingham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Cottingham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Cottingham St have a pool?
No, 2811 Cottingham St does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Cottingham St have accessible units?
No, 2811 Cottingham St does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Cottingham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Cottingham St does not have units with dishwashers.

