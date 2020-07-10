2811 Cottingham Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 Loma Alta
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1d11c706e ---- Charming ranch style home with lots of character. Some carpet and some laminate flooring. Clean and maintained but not upgraded. Lovely views from the back yard deck. Small grass area in back and a shed. Garage has a wall so only room to park one car in garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2811 Cottingham St have any available units?
2811 Cottingham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Cottingham St have?
Some of 2811 Cottingham St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Cottingham St currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Cottingham St is not currently offering any rent specials.