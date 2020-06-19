All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
259 Riverview Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

259 Riverview Way

259 Riverview Way · No Longer Available
Location

259 Riverview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
259 Riverview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 - Great upgraded Condo in the Flair Community in Oceanside.. Single story end unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and tile floors throughout with central forced heating and air conditioning. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tile flooring and appliances with a dining nook and fenced in patio. Open living room with gas fireplace and in-unit stackable washer/dryer located in the laundry room off the kitchen. The master bedroom has a fenced in patio and upgraded master en-suite with a large shower and vanity.Unit includes one assigned parking space and one car detached garage close to unit. Community offers pool/spa, tennis and basketball courts and play area.

****MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN BY 1/1/19!!!!!!!!!!!*********************
Rent will be $1,800.00
Deposit will be $1,800.00
Application Fee $35.00 per adult

(RLNE4408198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Riverview Way have any available units?
259 Riverview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Riverview Way have?
Some of 259 Riverview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Riverview Way currently offering any rent specials?
259 Riverview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Riverview Way pet-friendly?
No, 259 Riverview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 259 Riverview Way offer parking?
Yes, 259 Riverview Way offers parking.
Does 259 Riverview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 Riverview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Riverview Way have a pool?
Yes, 259 Riverview Way has a pool.
Does 259 Riverview Way have accessible units?
No, 259 Riverview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Riverview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Riverview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
