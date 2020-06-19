All apartments in Oceanside
2486 Birchwood Way

2486 Birchwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

2486 Birchwood Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
2486 Birchwood Way Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous upgraded 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, large yard, 2 Car Garage, in Fire Mountain Area! - Available 5/1/20

$3250 plus $375 Utilities

Gorgeous, upgraded, 3,000 square feet, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, with large Yard, 2 Car Garage in Fire Mountain area.
Duplex, approximately 3,000 sq. ft. Fireplace, 2 car garage, large fenced in yard, many upgrades, crown molding, granite counters, large kitchen, dining/living room, family room with fireplace, large master bedroom with master bath and large walk-in closet. Quiet neighborhood.

Security Deposit $3300 / with Pet $3500 / One Year Lease Required.

Pet rent will apply to this property at $25 per dog and $15 per cat, per month with an extra $200 deposit.

Utilities are an additional $375 flat fee which includes SDG&E, water sewer and trash.
Tenant is responsible for Cable and Internet.

For more Information please call 888 322-9041 or

To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com

*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*

(RLNE2748972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

