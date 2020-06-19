Amenities
2486 Birchwood Way Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous upgraded 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, large yard, 2 Car Garage, in Fire Mountain Area! - Available 5/1/20
$3250 plus $375 Utilities
Gorgeous, upgraded, 3,000 square feet, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, with large Yard, 2 Car Garage in Fire Mountain area.
Duplex, approximately 3,000 sq. ft. Fireplace, 2 car garage, large fenced in yard, many upgrades, crown molding, granite counters, large kitchen, dining/living room, family room with fireplace, large master bedroom with master bath and large walk-in closet. Quiet neighborhood.
Security Deposit $3300 / with Pet $3500 / One Year Lease Required.
Pet rent will apply to this property at $25 per dog and $15 per cat, per month with an extra $200 deposit.
Utilities are an additional $375 flat fee which includes SDG&E, water sewer and trash.
Tenant is responsible for Cable and Internet.
