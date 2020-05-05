All apartments in Oceanside
222 S, Freeman street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

222 S, Freeman street

222 South Freeman Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 South Freeman Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cottage Unit with Backyard Available - Move-in Special Upon Approved Credit!

This unit has been completely renovated with new paint throughout the interior and exterior, stainless steel appliances, bathroom upgrades, fencing improvements, and kitchen improvements. Tenants can also enjoy extra large private side and backyards with alley access, ample parking with extra long driveway, and in-unit laundry.

Flexible leases are available and the security deposit is negotiable. Move-in special with discount on first month's rent!

Unit can be viewed with an appointment only. Please text for more details and to confirm an appointment. Updated photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S, Freeman street have any available units?
222 S, Freeman street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 222 S, Freeman street currently offering any rent specials?
222 S, Freeman street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S, Freeman street pet-friendly?
No, 222 S, Freeman street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 222 S, Freeman street offer parking?
Yes, 222 S, Freeman street offers parking.
Does 222 S, Freeman street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 S, Freeman street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S, Freeman street have a pool?
No, 222 S, Freeman street does not have a pool.
Does 222 S, Freeman street have accessible units?
No, 222 S, Freeman street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S, Freeman street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 S, Freeman street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 S, Freeman street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 S, Freeman street does not have units with air conditioning.

