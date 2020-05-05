222 S, Freeman street

Amenities

Cottage Unit with Backyard Available - Move-in Special Upon Approved Credit!



This unit has been completely renovated with new paint throughout the interior and exterior, stainless steel appliances, bathroom upgrades, fencing improvements, and kitchen improvements. Tenants can also enjoy extra large private side and backyards with alley access, ample parking with extra long driveway, and in-unit laundry.



Flexible leases are available and the security deposit is negotiable. Move-in special with discount on first month's rent!



Unit can be viewed with an appointment only. Please text for more details and to confirm an appointment. Updated photos to come.