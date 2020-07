Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

- Cute single level duplex home with updated kitchen and one car garage. Located on quite street near local shopping centers with easy highway access. Large back yard that is fully fenced.



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on benchmarksocal.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Benchmark Properties and cannot be accepted.



(RLNE4352376)