All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1806 Soto Street HOUSE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1806 Soto Street HOUSE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1806 Soto Street HOUSE

1806 Soto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1806 Soto Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
South Oceanside HOUSE for rent - Property Id: 234042

Beautifully remodeled 2 story home less than a mile to beach! 2.5 bedrooms/2.5 baths. New kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint. Master ensuite has a bonus office/nursery area, and deck that faces west(with a peek-a-boo view of ocean). Huge great room downstairs, perfect for entertaining. Cozy wood-burning fireplace. Laundry Room. 2 car garage plus 4 car off-street parking in driveway. Private fenced yard. Quiet and safe neighborhood. Walking distance to the beach, parks, schools. Perfect for a small family or a roomates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234042
Property Id 234042

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5614209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Soto Street HOUSE have any available units?
1806 Soto Street HOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Soto Street HOUSE have?
Some of 1806 Soto Street HOUSE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Soto Street HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Soto Street HOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Soto Street HOUSE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Soto Street HOUSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1806 Soto Street HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Soto Street HOUSE offers parking.
Does 1806 Soto Street HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Soto Street HOUSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Soto Street HOUSE have a pool?
No, 1806 Soto Street HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Soto Street HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 1806 Soto Street HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Soto Street HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Soto Street HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego