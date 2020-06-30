1806 Soto Street HOUSE

Amenities

South Oceanside HOUSE for rent - Property Id: 234042



Beautifully remodeled 2 story home less than a mile to beach! 2.5 bedrooms/2.5 baths. New kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint. Master ensuite has a bonus office/nursery area, and deck that faces west(with a peek-a-boo view of ocean). Huge great room downstairs, perfect for entertaining. Cozy wood-burning fireplace. Laundry Room. 2 car garage plus 4 car off-street parking in driveway. Private fenced yard. Quiet and safe neighborhood. Walking distance to the beach, parks, schools. Perfect for a small family or a roomates.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234042

No Pets Allowed



