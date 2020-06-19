1785 Terraza St

Amenities
Ocean View Estate for Rent
1785 Terraza
Oceanside, CA 92054
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
4000 sq. ft.
RV Parking
Ocean View
Gardener Included
Granite Counters
Pets on Approval
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate
Custom built estate in the prestigious fire mountain community. Enjoy the ocean views and Ocean breeze while sitting on your deck. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower and dual sinks. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen also has a pantry and breakfast nook. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The fourth bedroom has been turned into an office. The back yard is big with an Ocean View. The side of the home has parking for a small rv, boat, vehicles or any toys. The guest house will not be allowed for use and will remained locked. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, and fireplace. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi