Oceanside, CA
1785 Terraza St
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM

1785 Terraza St

1785 Terraza Street
Location

1785 Terraza Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ocean View Estate for Rent
1785 Terraza
Oceanside, CA 92054

4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
4000 sq. ft.
RV Parking
Ocean View
Gardener Included
Granite Counters
Pets on Approval
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

Custom built estate in the prestigious fire mountain community. Enjoy the ocean views and Ocean breeze while sitting on your deck. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower and dual sinks. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen also has a pantry and breakfast nook. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The fourth bedroom has been turned into an office. The back yard is big with an Ocean View. The side of the home has parking for a small rv, boat, vehicles or any toys. The guest house will not be allowed for use and will remained locked. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, and fireplace. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Terraza St have any available units?
1785 Terraza St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1785 Terraza St have?
Some of 1785 Terraza St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Terraza St currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Terraza St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Terraza St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1785 Terraza St is pet friendly.
Does 1785 Terraza St offer parking?
Yes, 1785 Terraza St offers parking.
Does 1785 Terraza St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Terraza St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Terraza St have a pool?
No, 1785 Terraza St does not have a pool.
Does 1785 Terraza St have accessible units?
No, 1785 Terraza St does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Terraza St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 Terraza St has units with dishwashers.
