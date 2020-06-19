1785 Terraza St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ocean View Estate for Rent

1785 Terraza

Oceanside, CA 92054



4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

4000 sq. ft.

RV Parking

Ocean View

Gardener Included

Granite Counters

Pets on Approval

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



Custom built estate in the prestigious fire mountain community. Enjoy the ocean views and Ocean breeze while sitting on your deck. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower and dual sinks. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen also has a pantry and breakfast nook. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The fourth bedroom has been turned into an office. The back yard is big with an Ocean View. The side of the home has parking for a small rv, boat, vehicles or any toys. The guest house will not be allowed for use and will remained locked. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, and fireplace. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..



Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi