1735 Avenida Alta Mira

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home off College and Old Grove in Oceanside. Living room has vaulted ceiling and formal dining area. Family room has a fireplace and slider door to the back yard. Low maintenance yard has a covered patio, planter boxes, and a view. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator included. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk in shower. New carpet to be installed! Washer and dryer in the two car attached garage. One small dog may be allowed upon approval.



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.