Oceanside, CA
1735 Avenida Alta Mira
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:55 PM

1735 Avenida Alta Mira

1735 Avenida Alta Mira · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Avenida Alta Mira, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home off College and Old Grove in Oceanside. Living room has vaulted ceiling and formal dining area. Family room has a fireplace and slider door to the back yard. Low maintenance yard has a covered patio, planter boxes, and a view. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator included. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk in shower. New carpet to be installed! Washer and dryer in the two car attached garage. One small dog may be allowed upon approval.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Avenida Alta Mira have any available units?
1735 Avenida Alta Mira doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Avenida Alta Mira have?
Some of 1735 Avenida Alta Mira's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Avenida Alta Mira currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Avenida Alta Mira is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Avenida Alta Mira pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Avenida Alta Mira is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Avenida Alta Mira offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Avenida Alta Mira offers parking.
Does 1735 Avenida Alta Mira have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Avenida Alta Mira offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Avenida Alta Mira have a pool?
No, 1735 Avenida Alta Mira does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Avenida Alta Mira have accessible units?
No, 1735 Avenida Alta Mira does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Avenida Alta Mira have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Avenida Alta Mira has units with dishwashers.
