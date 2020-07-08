1712 BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking volleyball court

Available 06/01/20 Vintage Beach Cottage 1 BLOCK to BEACH, GIANT Yard - Property Id: 274478



$2495.00 1st month move-in special. $2795.00 after 1st month rent for lease period.



2 BR 1 BA Vintage Beach Cottage: 1 BLOCK from famous Buccaneer Beach BEST BEACH in Oceanside.



SUPPER CUTE 2 BR 1 BA ORIGINAL South Oceanside BEACH COTTAGE.

GIANT BACKYARD fully fenced private BIG backyard for pets, volleyball, garden.

BEACH CLOSE 1 BLOCK to famous BUCCANEER BEACH. The BEST BEACH in Oceanside.

SOUTH OCEANSIDE home town South "O" close to Carlsbad, freeway access, restaurants, shops.

RENOVATED upgraded kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors, appliances.

OPEN SPACE beach facing front yard with 2 minute walk to the beach.

PARKING 2 car driveway with GIANT backyard for approved RV parking.

PETS considered subject to approval.

Drive by first, DO NOT disturb tenants.

Available 6/1/2020.



Call DAN ASAP



NOTE: Must have sufficient income, stable rental history, and good credit to qualify for property.

No Pets Allowed



