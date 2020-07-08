All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1712 BROADWAY

1712 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Broadway Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
volleyball court
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
volleyball court
Available 06/01/20 Vintage Beach Cottage 1 BLOCK to BEACH, GIANT Yard - Property Id: 274478

$2495.00 1st month move-in special. $2795.00 after 1st month rent for lease period.

2 BR 1 BA Vintage Beach Cottage: 1 BLOCK from famous Buccaneer Beach BEST BEACH in Oceanside.

SUPPER CUTE 2 BR 1 BA ORIGINAL South Oceanside BEACH COTTAGE.
GIANT BACKYARD fully fenced private BIG backyard for pets, volleyball, garden.
BEACH CLOSE 1 BLOCK to famous BUCCANEER BEACH. The BEST BEACH in Oceanside.
SOUTH OCEANSIDE home town South "O" close to Carlsbad, freeway access, restaurants, shops.
RENOVATED upgraded kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors, appliances.
OPEN SPACE beach facing front yard with 2 minute walk to the beach.
PARKING 2 car driveway with GIANT backyard for approved RV parking.
PETS considered subject to approval.
Drive by first, DO NOT disturb tenants.
Available 6/1/2020.

Call DAN ASAP

NOTE: Must have sufficient income, stable rental history, and good credit to qualify for property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274478
Property Id 274478

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5760508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 BROADWAY have any available units?
1712 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 BROADWAY have?
Some of 1712 BROADWAY's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1712 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1712 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1712 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1712 BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 1712 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 1712 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1712 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 1712 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 BROADWAY does not have units with dishwashers.

