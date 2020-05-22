1608 Avenida Andante

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large bonus room in Rancho Del Oro area. Recently remodeled kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, gas range, built in microwave, and dishwasher included. Formal living room has vaulted ceilings. Family room has a fireplace. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Master bath has large soaking tub and dual sinks. New carpet & paint! 3 car attached garage has washer and dryer hook-ups. Easy access to College Blvd. & Hwy-76. Close to Albertsons, Aldi, and many stores and restaurants. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,775, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,775, Available Now

