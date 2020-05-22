All apartments in Oceanside
Location

1608 Avenida Andante, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large bonus room in Rancho Del Oro area. Recently remodeled kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, gas range, built in microwave, and dishwasher included. Formal living room has vaulted ceilings. Family room has a fireplace. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Master bath has large soaking tub and dual sinks. New carpet & paint! 3 car attached garage has washer and dryer hook-ups. Easy access to College Blvd. & Hwy-76. Close to Albertsons, Aldi, and many stores and restaurants. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,775, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,775, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Avenida Andante have any available units?
1608 Avenida Andante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Avenida Andante have?
Some of 1608 Avenida Andante's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Avenida Andante currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Avenida Andante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Avenida Andante pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Avenida Andante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1608 Avenida Andante offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Avenida Andante offers parking.
Does 1608 Avenida Andante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Avenida Andante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Avenida Andante have a pool?
No, 1608 Avenida Andante does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Avenida Andante have accessible units?
No, 1608 Avenida Andante does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Avenida Andante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Avenida Andante has units with dishwashers.
