1527 Circle Ranch Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37f32b609d ---- This 2-story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,365 sqft townhome is a must-see! The location and amenities offered in the community make it a great place to live! Features include: -Community pool/spa, playground, BBQ area, and equestrian facilities -Easy access to the 76 freeway, shopping, dining, and walking distance to top-rated Mission Vista High School -Open-concept floor plan with kitchen, dining room, living room, and half-bath on the main level -Attached 2-car garage with shelves/cabinets for storage -Kitchen comes with all appliances and walk-in pantry -Downstairs patio -Upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer included -Master bedroom has 2 large closets with built-in organizers - private balcony overlooking a nature preserve - master bath with dual sinks and glass shower/tub -Ceiling fans -Recessed lighting -2 guest parking placards Contact us today to schedule a showing! This property won\'t last long in this rental market! Available 6/20. Rent $2,450/mo. Deposit $2,650. Tenant pays all utilities, except trash. No pets or smoking. Tenant is required to have renter?s insurance. 2 Car Attached Garage Beautiful Views Community Pool / Spa / Playground / Bbq Equestrian Facilities Garage Shelving And Cabinets Patio / Balcony Upstairs Laundry Walk In Pantry