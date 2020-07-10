All apartments in Oceanside
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1527 Circle Ranch Way
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:33 PM

1527 Circle Ranch Way

1527 Circle Ranch Way · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Circle Ranch Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37f32b609d ---- This 2-story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,365 sqft townhome is a must-see! The location and amenities offered in the community make it a great place to live! Features include: -Community pool/spa, playground, BBQ area, and equestrian facilities -Easy access to the 76 freeway, shopping, dining, and walking distance to top-rated Mission Vista High School -Open-concept floor plan with kitchen, dining room, living room, and half-bath on the main level -Attached 2-car garage with shelves/cabinets for storage -Kitchen comes with all appliances and walk-in pantry -Downstairs patio -Upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer included -Master bedroom has 2 large closets with built-in organizers - private balcony overlooking a nature preserve - master bath with dual sinks and glass shower/tub -Ceiling fans -Recessed lighting -2 guest parking placards Contact us today to schedule a showing! This property won\'t last long in this rental market! Available 6/20. Rent $2,450/mo. Deposit $2,650. Tenant pays all utilities, except trash. No pets or smoking. Tenant is required to have renter?s insurance. 2 Car Attached Garage Beautiful Views Community Pool / Spa / Playground / Bbq Equestrian Facilities Garage Shelving And Cabinets Patio / Balcony Upstairs Laundry Walk In Pantry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Circle Ranch Way have any available units?
1527 Circle Ranch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Circle Ranch Way have?
Some of 1527 Circle Ranch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Circle Ranch Way currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Circle Ranch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Circle Ranch Way pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Circle Ranch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1527 Circle Ranch Way offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Circle Ranch Way offers parking.
Does 1527 Circle Ranch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 Circle Ranch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Circle Ranch Way have a pool?
Yes, 1527 Circle Ranch Way has a pool.
Does 1527 Circle Ranch Way have accessible units?
No, 1527 Circle Ranch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Circle Ranch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Circle Ranch Way does not have units with dishwashers.

