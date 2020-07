Amenities

Very charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located only 1 block from the beach. This affordable unit is on the second floor with a breezeway, large living room, bedroom and nice size eat-in kitchen. This hard to find beach apartment includes a garage. Apartment is for lease on a month-month basis.

Sorry no pets allowed! Don't miss this chance to live at the beach.