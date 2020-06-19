All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

1351 Marquette St.

1351 Marquette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Marquette Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c0250800b ---- Tri-Level Townhouse for Rent Now!!! Be the First to step on this Brand NEW carpet! 1795.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes Wowie Pizowie! Brand NEW wood-like flooring, brand NEW carpet, brand NEW paint, absolutely gorgeous, you will love this townhome! Clean and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath unit #HM with loft! Home is aproximately 1800 square feet!!! This awesome Oceanside tri-level is as spacious as it gets.... 1 car garage and Laundry on-site! Please click 'I'm interested in this property' to book a showing now! (ew) (**If no showtimes are available, don&rsquo;t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2095.00 Leasing Showings@NobleProperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/9/7 Six Months Lease Bathroom Closets Garage Kitchen Laundry Facility Some Paid Utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Marquette St. have any available units?
1351 Marquette St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Marquette St. have?
Some of 1351 Marquette St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Marquette St. currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Marquette St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Marquette St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 Marquette St. is pet friendly.
Does 1351 Marquette St. offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Marquette St. offers parking.
Does 1351 Marquette St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Marquette St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Marquette St. have a pool?
No, 1351 Marquette St. does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Marquette St. have accessible units?
No, 1351 Marquette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Marquette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 Marquette St. does not have units with dishwashers.

