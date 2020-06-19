1351 Marquette St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c0250800b ---- Tri-Level Townhouse for Rent Now!!! Be the First to step on this Brand NEW carpet! 1795.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes Wowie Pizowie! Brand NEW wood-like flooring, brand NEW carpet, brand NEW paint, absolutely gorgeous, you will love this townhome! Clean and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath unit #HM with loft! Home is aproximately 1800 square feet!!! This awesome Oceanside tri-level is as spacious as it gets.... 1 car garage and Laundry on-site! Please click 'I'm interested in this property' to book a showing now! (ew) (**If no showtimes are available, don’t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2095.00 Leasing Showings@NobleProperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/9/7 Six Months Lease Bathroom Closets Garage Kitchen Laundry Facility Some Paid Utilities