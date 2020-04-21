All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

1342 Panorama Ridge Rd

1342 Panorama Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1342 Panorama Ridge Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
55 + Peacock Hills Charmer with Canyon View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
In the 55+ Community of Peacock Hills, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has an additional room - perfect for an office or art studio! With new carpeting, refrigerator, washer/dryer, 1 car garage and an unobstructed backyard view of the canyon, this home won't last long! Call today for a showing 760-434-7373 x. 0.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,000

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:\
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1342-Panorama-Ridge-Road-Oceanside-CA-92056-1765/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3854420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd have any available units?
1342 Panorama Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd have?
Some of 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Panorama Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 Panorama Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
