1342 Panorama Ridge Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet range

55 + Peacock Hills Charmer with Canyon View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

In the 55+ Community of Peacock Hills, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has an additional room - perfect for an office or art studio! With new carpeting, refrigerator, washer/dryer, 1 car garage and an unobstructed backyard view of the canyon, this home won't last long! Call today for a showing 760-434-7373 x. 0.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,000



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:\

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Living Room

1 Story

Patio

Dining Area

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Washer/ Dryer

1 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Canyon View

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1342-Panorama-Ridge-Road-Oceanside-CA-92056-1765/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Dogs Allowed



