1342 Panorama Ridge Rd

Amenities
55 + Peacock Hills Charmer with Canyon View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
In the 55+ Community of Peacock Hills, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has an additional room - perfect for an office or art studio! With new carpeting, refrigerator, washer/dryer, 1 car garage and an unobstructed backyard view of the canyon, this home won't last long! Call today for a showing 760-434-7373 x. 0.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,000
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:\
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1342-Panorama-Ridge-Road-Oceanside-CA-92056-1765/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3854420)