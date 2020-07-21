1279 Natoma Way A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Gated Community, Furnished Seasonal Rates - Property Id: 196262



Beautiful townhome located in gated community with community pool and hot tub just 100 steps from the front door. Private back patio set up to enjoy the beautiful weather in Oceanside. Only 5 miles from some of the best beaches in southern california. San Diego and all its activities are only 30 miles south.



Private entry and completely furnished with new furniture in both bedrooms and living room. Private back yard. Garage for 1 car and parking pass for 2nd car.



Upstairs King bed in Master - 50" Smart TV with streaming services (Netflix) (no cable) 100 TV channels included

In suite bathroom

Upstairs Queen bed In suite bathroom

Full Kitchen

Downstairs half bath

Garage entry directly to and from kitchen area

Garage Parking 1 car, 1 visitor space



Downstairs Living area with 50" Smart TV with streaming service (Netflix) (no cable) 100 TV channels



