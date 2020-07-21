1279 Natoma Way A

Amenities
Gated Community, Furnished
Beautiful townhome located in gated community with community pool and hot tub just 100 steps from the front door. Private back patio set up to enjoy the beautiful weather in Oceanside. Only 5 miles from some of the best beaches in southern california. San Diego and all its activities are only 30 miles south.
Private entry and completely furnished with new furniture in both bedrooms and living room. Private back yard. Garage for 1 car and parking pass for 2nd car.
Upstairs King bed in Master - 50" Smart TV with streaming services (Netflix) (no cable) 100 TV channels included
In suite bathroom
Upstairs Queen bed In suite bathroom
Full Kitchen
Downstairs half bath
Garage entry directly to and from kitchen area
Garage Parking 1 car, 1 visitor space
Downstairs Living area with 50" Smart TV with streaming service (Netflix) (no cable) 100 TV channels
No Pets Allowed
