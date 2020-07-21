All apartments in Oceanside
Location

1279 Natoma Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Gated Community, Furnished Seasonal Rates - Property Id: 196262

Beautiful townhome located in gated community with community pool and hot tub just 100 steps from the front door. Private back patio set up to enjoy the beautiful weather in Oceanside. Only 5 miles from some of the best beaches in southern california. San Diego and all its activities are only 30 miles south.

Private entry and completely furnished with new furniture in both bedrooms and living room. Private back yard. Garage for 1 car and parking pass for 2nd car.

Upstairs King bed in Master - 50" Smart TV with streaming services (Netflix) (no cable) 100 TV channels included
In suite bathroom
Upstairs Queen bed In suite bathroom
Full Kitchen
Downstairs half bath
Garage entry directly to and from kitchen area
Garage Parking 1 car, 1 visitor space

Downstairs Living area with 50" Smart TV with streaming service (Netflix) (no cable) 100 TV channels

North Coast Vacation Properties LLC
BRE2009471
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196262
Property Id 196262

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5533502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Natoma Way A have any available units?
1279 Natoma Way A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1279 Natoma Way A have?
Some of 1279 Natoma Way A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Natoma Way A currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Natoma Way A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Natoma Way A pet-friendly?
No, 1279 Natoma Way A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1279 Natoma Way A offer parking?
Yes, 1279 Natoma Way A offers parking.
Does 1279 Natoma Way A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1279 Natoma Way A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Natoma Way A have a pool?
Yes, 1279 Natoma Way A has a pool.
Does 1279 Natoma Way A have accessible units?
No, 1279 Natoma Way A does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Natoma Way A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1279 Natoma Way A has units with dishwashers.
