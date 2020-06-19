Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, completely remodeled 3BD home walking distance to the Oceanside pier! - PROPERTY INFORMATION

This home has all the charm you would want from a home built in the late 40's. Completely remodeled. Beautiful original refinished hard wood flooring. Includes Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator and Microwave (as-is). Laundry is shared. Garage is included. Large front yard for your use. This is a must see. Just block in walking distance to the pier and and the beach. Easy freeway access as well, to the 5 freeway. Schedule your showing today!



REQUIRED MONTHLY INCOME

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.



PETS

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require an additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES

Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave (AS-IS)

Fire Place

Living Room

1 Story

Dining Area

Hardwood floors

Community Laundry

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1214-Ditmar-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1931/



