Amenities
Beautiful, completely remodeled 3BD home walking distance to the Oceanside pier! - PROPERTY INFORMATION
This home has all the charm you would want from a home built in the late 40's. Completely remodeled. Beautiful original refinished hard wood flooring. Includes Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator and Microwave (as-is). Laundry is shared. Garage is included. Large front yard for your use. This is a must see. Just block in walking distance to the pier and and the beach. Easy freeway access as well, to the 5 freeway. Schedule your showing today!
REQUIRED MONTHLY INCOME
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.
PETS
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require an additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Living Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Community Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1214-Ditmar-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1931/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5260450)