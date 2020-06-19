All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1214 Ditmar St

1214 South Ditmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1214 South Ditmar Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, completely remodeled 3BD home walking distance to the Oceanside pier! - PROPERTY INFORMATION
This home has all the charm you would want from a home built in the late 40's. Completely remodeled. Beautiful original refinished hard wood flooring. Includes Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator and Microwave (as-is). Laundry is shared. Garage is included. Large front yard for your use. This is a must see. Just block in walking distance to the pier and and the beach. Easy freeway access as well, to the 5 freeway. Schedule your showing today!

REQUIRED MONTHLY INCOME
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.

PETS
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require an additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Living Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Community Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1214-Ditmar-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1931/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5260450)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Ditmar St have any available units?
1214 Ditmar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Ditmar St have?
Some of 1214 Ditmar St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Ditmar St currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Ditmar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Ditmar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Ditmar St is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Ditmar St offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Ditmar St offers parking.
Does 1214 Ditmar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Ditmar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Ditmar St have a pool?
No, 1214 Ditmar St does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Ditmar St have accessible units?
No, 1214 Ditmar St does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Ditmar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Ditmar St has units with dishwashers.

