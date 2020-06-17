All apartments in Oceanside
1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B

1200 Harbor Dr N · (760) 271-2608
Location

1200 Harbor Dr N, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
sauna
One bedroom fully furnished with two bathrooms.
Sofa sleeper in front room. Stackable washer and dryer in unit and laundry facilities on the property along with a gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi. Two club houses along with a BBQ area with entertainment area. Harbor and beach access. This property is totally secure and comes with one underground parking spot and guest parking.

This unit is on the 9th floor with beautiful views of the Oceanside harbor and beach. Unit is totally furnished with linens, pot and pans, dishes and everything you will need.
One pet either cat or dog. Some restrictions on breed.

One bedroom, with two full baths, month-to-month, short-term or 1-year lease

Rent $2950.00
Deposit $2950.00

Contact:
Ctracy1151@aol.com
760-271-2608

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B have any available units?
1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B have?
Some of 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B does offer parking.
Does 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B has a pool.
Does 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B have accessible units?
No, 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B does not have units with dishwashers.
