1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking sauna

One bedroom fully furnished with two bathrooms.

Sofa sleeper in front room. Stackable washer and dryer in unit and laundry facilities on the property along with a gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi. Two club houses along with a BBQ area with entertainment area. Harbor and beach access. This property is totally secure and comes with one underground parking spot and guest parking.



This unit is on the 9th floor with beautiful views of the Oceanside harbor and beach. Unit is totally furnished with linens, pot and pans, dishes and everything you will need.

One pet either cat or dog. Some restrictions on breed.



One bedroom, with two full baths, month-to-month, short-term or 1-year lease



Rent $2950.00

Deposit $2950.00



Contact:

Ctracy1151@aol.com

760-271-2608