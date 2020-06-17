1200 Harbor Drive - 1, Unit 9B

Amenities
One bedroom fully furnished with two bathrooms.
Sofa sleeper in front room. Stackable washer and dryer in unit and laundry facilities on the property along with a gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi. Two club houses along with a BBQ area with entertainment area. Harbor and beach access. This property is totally secure and comes with one underground parking spot and guest parking.
This unit is on the 9th floor with beautiful views of the Oceanside harbor and beach. Unit is totally furnished with linens, pot and pans, dishes and everything you will need.
One pet either cat or dog. Some restrictions on breed.
One bedroom, with two full baths, month-to-month, short-term or 1-year lease
Rent $2950.00
Deposit $2950.00
Contact:
Ctracy1151@aol.com
760-271-2608