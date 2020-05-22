1053 Manteca Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome home to this lovely SINGLE level, DETACHED home in Douglas Crossing. You will love the fresh kitchen featuring gorgeous eat-up white quartz counter bar & large butlers pantry. The single story home also features an open family room with gas fireplace, AC, whole-house fan, SOLAR & comfortable size yet low maintenance rear yard backing up to open space. This 3BD/2BA home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and close to the community pool, BBQ area & local park. Entire interior recently painted.

