1053 Manteca Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

1053 Manteca Drive

1053 Manteca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Manteca Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome home to this lovely SINGLE level, DETACHED home in Douglas Crossing. You will love the fresh kitchen featuring gorgeous eat-up white quartz counter bar & large butlers pantry. The single story home also features an open family room with gas fireplace, AC, whole-house fan, SOLAR & comfortable size yet low maintenance rear yard backing up to open space. This 3BD/2BA home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and close to the community pool, BBQ area & local park. Entire interior recently painted.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Manteca Drive have any available units?
1053 Manteca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 Manteca Drive have?
Some of 1053 Manteca Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Manteca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Manteca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Manteca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 Manteca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1053 Manteca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1053 Manteca Drive offers parking.
Does 1053 Manteca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Manteca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Manteca Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1053 Manteca Drive has a pool.
Does 1053 Manteca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1053 Manteca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Manteca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 Manteca Drive has units with dishwashers.
