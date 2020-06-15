All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1008 Bridle Path Way

1008 Bridle Path Way · (760) 249-7149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1008 Bridle Path Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 Bridle Path Way · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom home near Guajome Park! 1008 Bridle Path Way - Available NOW!!

This 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home is nestled in a cul-de-sac in Mission Ranch! Surrounded by rural setting near Guajome Park, but just moments from highway 76 for your commute! Single level with private fenced backyard and patio area for entertaining! The kitchen includes newer counters, sink & faucet. Owner provides gas stove and a dishwasher. Large 2 car garage with storage shelving. Laundry room with dual hookups! Tenant will need to bring a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Run, bike, or play at Guajome Park just down the street! A must see! No smoking and no pets.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,050.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4609914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Bridle Path Way have any available units?
1008 Bridle Path Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Bridle Path Way have?
Some of 1008 Bridle Path Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Bridle Path Way currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Bridle Path Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Bridle Path Way pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Bridle Path Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1008 Bridle Path Way offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Bridle Path Way does offer parking.
Does 1008 Bridle Path Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Bridle Path Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Bridle Path Way have a pool?
No, 1008 Bridle Path Way does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Bridle Path Way have accessible units?
No, 1008 Bridle Path Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Bridle Path Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Bridle Path Way has units with dishwashers.
