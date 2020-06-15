Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

3 bedroom home near Guajome Park! 1008 Bridle Path Way - Available NOW!!



This 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home is nestled in a cul-de-sac in Mission Ranch! Surrounded by rural setting near Guajome Park, but just moments from highway 76 for your commute! Single level with private fenced backyard and patio area for entertaining! The kitchen includes newer counters, sink & faucet. Owner provides gas stove and a dishwasher. Large 2 car garage with storage shelving. Laundry room with dual hookups! Tenant will need to bring a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Run, bike, or play at Guajome Park just down the street! A must see! No smoking and no pets.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,050.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



