Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking bike storage garage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill car charging e-payments internet access key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character. Between downtown Oakland and Lake Merritt, this coveted Gold Coast scene inspires indoor and outdoor adventures. Walk or bike to area's trendiest coffee shops, breweries, restaurants, and boutiques or find tranquility on the water of Lake Merritt where you can rent canoes, kayaks, boats, or take a scooter around the lake. The possibilities are endless at our apartments in Oakland. Come home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.