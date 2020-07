Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance community garden game room internet access pool table shuffle board

Anchored in the heart of Oakland's emerging entertainment district, The Uptown is a new community of 665 apartment homes set in one of the most creative zip codes the city has to offer. Hit up a world-class concert at The Fox and Paramount Theaters. Hop on the BART and explore the miles of local bars and restaurants. If you work at Kaiser, Pandora, Clorox, & Square, Inc, The Uptown is only a short bus ride away.On the inside, this LEED Silver certified community treats you to sustainable living that's high in style. Residents will select from three distinct living options, all designed to wow with open-concept granite kitchens, counter island seating, contemporary hardwood flooring, designer pendants with track lighting, walk-in closets, in-suite washers and dryers, and more. And when your social side calls, The Uptown answers. Community amenities include everything from a shimmering year-round heated pool, spa and sundeck, outdoor grill and fireplace lounge, lush courtyards with Japanese styled gardens, an inspiring public art park, exclusive on-site theater, and a 24-hour fitness studio so breaking a sweat really is no sweat.