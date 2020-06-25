All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

77 Glen Ave

77 Glen Avenue · (833) 497-4086
Location

77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA 94611
Piedmont Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 77 Glen Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior. Located steps away from the popular Piedmont Avenue, this apartment is a dream location for Sunday brunch lovers or early morning workout fanatics.

Piedmont Avenue was founded in the late 1800s, developing as a commercial and residential district around the sprawling, historic Mountain View Cemetery. Bound by the Temescal neighborhood and Broadway to the west, Oakland Avenue and independent city Piedmont to the east, Interstate 580 (the MacArthur freeway) to the south, and the cemetery to the north, it is one of the city’s primary commercial centers.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Glen Ave have any available units?
77 Glen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Glen Ave have?
Some of 77 Glen Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Glen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
77 Glen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Glen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 77 Glen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 77 Glen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 77 Glen Ave offers parking.
Does 77 Glen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Glen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Glen Ave have a pool?
No, 77 Glen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 77 Glen Ave have accessible units?
No, 77 Glen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Glen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Glen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
