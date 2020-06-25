77 Glen Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym courtyard microwave

The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior. Located steps away from the popular Piedmont Avenue, this apartment is a dream location for Sunday brunch lovers or early morning workout fanatics.



Piedmont Avenue was founded in the late 1800s, developing as a commercial and residential district around the sprawling, historic Mountain View Cemetery. Bound by the Temescal neighborhood and Broadway to the west, Oakland Avenue and independent city Piedmont to the east, Interstate 580 (the MacArthur freeway) to the south, and the cemetery to the north, it is one of the city’s primary commercial centers.



