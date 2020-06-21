All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

9301 Lawlor St.

9301 Lawlor Street · (510) 530-1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9301 Lawlor Street, Oakland, CA 94605
Toler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9301 Lawlor St. · Avail. Jul 15

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
9301 Lawlor St. Available 07/15/20 Coming soon! Charming 2 Bedroom House - Great house in the Toler Heights neighborhood of Oakland.
2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom
Newly updated kitchen
Long Driveway
Laundry hookups
Huge yard w/ plenty of space for your veggie garden.
A convenient location close enough to BART, near schools, public transportation, easy FWY access.
Don't forget the off-street parking!

(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application

For more information please contact
Claudia Torres
BRE License #01834104
Community Realty Property Management Inc
Office (510)530-1005

(RLNE5842237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9301 Lawlor St. have any available units?
9301 Lawlor St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9301 Lawlor St. currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Lawlor St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Lawlor St. pet-friendly?
No, 9301 Lawlor St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 9301 Lawlor St. offer parking?
Yes, 9301 Lawlor St. does offer parking.
Does 9301 Lawlor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 Lawlor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Lawlor St. have a pool?
No, 9301 Lawlor St. does not have a pool.
Does 9301 Lawlor St. have accessible units?
No, 9301 Lawlor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Lawlor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 Lawlor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 Lawlor St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 Lawlor St. does not have units with air conditioning.

