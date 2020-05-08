Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this chic and modern 3-level town home in a fantastic location! - 706 Zephyr Drive

Oakland, CA 94608

Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to schedule a showing.

Enjoy urban living, modern upgrades and a convenient commuting location in the Zephyr Gate community! Chic and modern townhouse in trendy West Oakland! This tri-level unit features an open floor plan with kitchen, living room, dining room, half bathroom and balcony on the main level, 2 bedroom suites upstairs, and an awesome flex room down below. Kitchen/dining/living room features soaring ceilings, a gas range, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, ample cupboard space and plenty of granite counter space for the gourmet cook! In-unit laundry, air conditioning and a 1 car garage. Get to downtown San Francisco, Emeryville, or downtown Oakland in minutes! West Oakland BART is close by and every train will take you to the SF Financial District in minutes!



