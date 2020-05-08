All apartments in Oakland
706 Zephyr Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

706 Zephyr Drive

706 Zephyr Dr · (917) 318-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

706 Zephyr Dr, Oakland, CA 94607
Prescott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 706 Zephyr Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to this chic and modern 3-level town home in a fantastic location! - 706 Zephyr Drive
Oakland, CA 94608
Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to schedule a showing.
Enjoy urban living, modern upgrades and a convenient commuting location in the Zephyr Gate community! Chic and modern townhouse in trendy West Oakland! This tri-level unit features an open floor plan with kitchen, living room, dining room, half bathroom and balcony on the main level, 2 bedroom suites upstairs, and an awesome flex room down below. Kitchen/dining/living room features soaring ceilings, a gas range, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, ample cupboard space and plenty of granite counter space for the gourmet cook! In-unit laundry, air conditioning and a 1 car garage. Get to downtown San Francisco, Emeryville, or downtown Oakland in minutes! West Oakland BART is close by and every train will take you to the SF Financial District in minutes!

All East Bay Properties
Cal BRE #01516255
Christine Gallina
Cal BRE #01341597

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

Updated 04/03/19

(RLNE3984475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Zephyr Drive have any available units?
706 Zephyr Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 Zephyr Drive have?
Some of 706 Zephyr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Zephyr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 Zephyr Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Zephyr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 706 Zephyr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 706 Zephyr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 706 Zephyr Drive does offer parking.
Does 706 Zephyr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Zephyr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Zephyr Drive have a pool?
No, 706 Zephyr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 706 Zephyr Drive have accessible units?
No, 706 Zephyr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Zephyr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Zephyr Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Zephyr Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 706 Zephyr Drive has units with air conditioning.
