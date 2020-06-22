Amenities

Extended Remodel 3 beds, 3 baths & adding a brand new master 1 bedroom suite into this property attached to the back of the house. 2 master suites. This property has a new roof, new interior/exterior paint, new driveway, new concrete in the backyard, new sheetrock, new laminate flooring, new kitchen with new cabinets, new quartz countertop, new appliances, new heating system, new tankless water heater, new recess lighting, new electrical box & new wiring, new plumbing. This property includes a new refrigerator, new stove, & new washer & dryer. One assigned parking with neighbor sharing driveway. 701 45th street is a perfect home located between downtown Oakland, & downtown Emeryville, 7 minutes away from MacArthur BART, close to restaurants, Target, IKEA, & 6-10 minutes away from Kaiser Permanente. Walking distance to UCSF Children Hospital, Easy Access to Freeways 580 & 80. Renter needs to take over the ADT security system which is $50/month.