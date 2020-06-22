All apartments in Oakland
701 45th Street
701 45th Street

701 45th Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

701 45th Street, Oakland, CA 94609
Longfellow

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Extended Remodel 3 beds, 3 baths & adding a brand new master 1 bedroom suite into this property attached to the back of the house. 2 master suites. This property has a new roof, new interior/exterior paint, new driveway, new concrete in the backyard, new sheetrock, new laminate flooring, new kitchen with new cabinets, new quartz countertop, new appliances, new heating system, new tankless water heater, new recess lighting, new electrical box & new wiring, new plumbing. This property includes a new refrigerator, new stove, & new washer & dryer. One assigned parking with neighbor sharing driveway. 701 45th street is a perfect home located between downtown Oakland, & downtown Emeryville, 7 minutes away from MacArthur BART, close to restaurants, Target, IKEA, & 6-10 minutes away from Kaiser Permanente. Walking distance to UCSF Children Hospital, Easy Access to Freeways 580 & 80. Renter needs to take over the ADT security system which is $50/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 45th Street have any available units?
701 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 701 45th Street have?
Some of 701 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 701 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 701 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 45th Street does offer parking.
Does 701 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 45th Street have a pool?
No, 701 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 701 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
