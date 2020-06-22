All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 5437 Trask St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
5437 Trask St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5437 Trask St

5437 Trask Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5437 Trask Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Fairfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Cozy Remodeled Loft Style Studio Unit Available in Fairfax Neighborhood! - Open House: Sunday, June 14th from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM (No Appt needed)

Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time.

Address: 5437 Trask St. Oakland, CA 94601

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 400 Sq Feet Approx.
Patio Space.
2 Level Unit: Bottom Level has living area/kitchen, Upstairs Level has sleeping area and bathroom
Parking: Street Parking Only
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Rent: $1600 / month
Deposit: $1600 / month
Pet Policy: No Pets
Laundry: No laundry on site (Laundromats in the area)
Property Type: Apartment

-Tenant Pays for Water/Sewer, PGE and Garbage

LEASE TERMS
1 year lease
Non-smoking Unit.
Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5437 Trask St have any available units?
5437 Trask St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 5437 Trask St have?
Some of 5437 Trask St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Trask St currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Trask St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Trask St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5437 Trask St is pet friendly.
Does 5437 Trask St offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Trask St does offer parking.
Does 5437 Trask St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5437 Trask St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Trask St have a pool?
No, 5437 Trask St does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Trask St have accessible units?
No, 5437 Trask St does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Trask St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5437 Trask St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5437 Trask St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5437 Trask St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street
Oakland, CA 94618
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
The Broadway
3093 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street
Oakland, CA 94610
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law