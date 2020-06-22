Amenities

Cozy Remodeled Loft Style Studio Unit Available in Fairfax Neighborhood! - Open House: Sunday, June 14th from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM (No Appt needed)



Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time.



Address: 5437 Trask St. Oakland, CA 94601



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 400 Sq Feet Approx.

Patio Space.

2 Level Unit: Bottom Level has living area/kitchen, Upstairs Level has sleeping area and bathroom

Parking: Street Parking Only

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Rent: $1600 / month

Deposit: $1600 / month

Pet Policy: No Pets

Laundry: No laundry on site (Laundromats in the area)

Property Type: Apartment



-Tenant Pays for Water/Sewer, PGE and Garbage



LEASE TERMS

1 year lease

Non-smoking Unit.

Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



