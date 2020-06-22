Amenities
Cozy Remodeled Loft Style Studio Unit Available in Fairfax Neighborhood! - Open House: Sunday, June 14th from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM (No Appt needed)
Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time.
Address: 5437 Trask St. Oakland, CA 94601
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 400 Sq Feet Approx.
Patio Space.
2 Level Unit: Bottom Level has living area/kitchen, Upstairs Level has sleeping area and bathroom
Parking: Street Parking Only
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Rent: $1600 / month
Deposit: $1600 / month
Pet Policy: No Pets
Laundry: No laundry on site (Laundromats in the area)
Property Type: Apartment
-Tenant Pays for Water/Sewer, PGE and Garbage
LEASE TERMS
1 year lease
Non-smoking Unit.
Renters Insurance Required
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851983)