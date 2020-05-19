391 51st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large home in Lower Temescal with great light - This home has a large master suite in the rear of the unit. Wood floors in common area and carpets on the bedrooms. Updated kitchen with gas stove island with storage and seating. Long driveway for tandem parking and near shops and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



