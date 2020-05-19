All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 391 51st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
391 51st Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

391 51st Street

391 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Temescal
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

391 51st Street, Oakland, CA 94609
Temescal

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large home in Lower Temescal with great light - This home has a large master suite in the rear of the unit. Wood floors in common area and carpets on the bedrooms. Updated kitchen with gas stove island with storage and seating. Long driveway for tandem parking and near shops and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 51st Street have any available units?
391 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 391 51st Street have?
Some of 391 51st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
391 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 391 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 391 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 391 51st Street does offer parking.
Does 391 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 51st Street have a pool?
No, 391 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 391 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 391 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 391 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
The Broadway
3093 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street
Oakland, CA 94608
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law