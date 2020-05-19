Large home in Lower Temescal with great light - This home has a large master suite in the rear of the unit. Wood floors in common area and carpets on the bedrooms. Updated kitchen with gas stove island with storage and seating. Long driveway for tandem parking and near shops and restaurants.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5840012)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 391 51st Street have any available units?
391 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 391 51st Street have?
Some of 391 51st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
391 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.