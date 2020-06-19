All apartments in Oakland
374 41st Street #4
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

374 41st Street #4

374 41st St · (415) 931-6292
Location

374 41st St, Oakland, CA 94609
Temescal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Video Tour available, along with online application process! Email for more information. A must-see, top floor unit in Oakland's hot Temescal area! This charming, fully remodeled 4-unit building is conveniently located within a 1/2-mile radius of restaurants, coffee shops, MacArthur BART, Kaiser Oakland and more! Unit includes: Living Room Two bedrooms Bathroom w/ shower over tub Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave In-unit combination washer/dryer (laundry machine to be tenant-maintained) Access to small shared deck from front bedroom Luxury vinyl "hardwood" floors throughout Approx. 740 square feet TWO tandem uncovered parking spaces included! Additional Notes: Pets will be considered (1 cat OR 1 dog, maximum 40 lbs) Tenant to pay PG&amp;;E (gas and electric) and Water. Owner pays Trash Collection. Tenant will be required to cover 75% of the luxury vinyl hardwood floors with area rugs to protect flooring and prevent noise. Washer/Dryer to be maintained by Tenant. NO smoking Service/Support animals with proper documentation are allowed Minimum 1-year lease, then month-to-month. Security Deposit $4800 (does NOT include last month's rent) Applicants must have good credit, references and meet income requirements. Renters' Insurance will be required. Contact Erin for showings via email: Include your name, email address, phone number, the rental address, and a few days/times you can view the unit. If no email access, call and leave message with the same info. Leasing Broker T. Okamoto &amp;; Co.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 41st Street #4 have any available units?
374 41st Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 374 41st Street #4 have?
Some of 374 41st Street #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 41st Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
374 41st Street #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 41st Street #4 pet-friendly?
No, 374 41st Street #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 374 41st Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 374 41st Street #4 does offer parking.
Does 374 41st Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 41st Street #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 41st Street #4 have a pool?
No, 374 41st Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 374 41st Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 374 41st Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 374 41st Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 41st Street #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 374 41st Street #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 41st Street #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
