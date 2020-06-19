374 41st Street #4

Amenities

Video Tour available, along with online application process! Email for more information. A must-see, top floor unit in Oakland's hot Temescal area! This charming, fully remodeled 4-unit building is conveniently located within a 1/2-mile radius of restaurants, coffee shops, MacArthur BART, Kaiser Oakland and more! Unit includes: Living Room Two bedrooms Bathroom w/ shower over tub Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave In-unit combination washer/dryer (laundry machine to be tenant-maintained) Access to small shared deck from front bedroom Luxury vinyl "hardwood" floors throughout Approx. 740 square feet TWO tandem uncovered parking spaces included! Additional Notes: Pets will be considered (1 cat OR 1 dog, maximum 40 lbs) Tenant to pay PG&;E (gas and electric) and Water. Owner pays Trash Collection. Tenant will be required to cover 75% of the luxury vinyl hardwood floors with area rugs to protect flooring and prevent noise. Washer/Dryer to be maintained by Tenant. NO smoking Service/Support animals with proper documentation are allowed Minimum 1-year lease, then month-to-month. Security Deposit $4800 (does NOT include last month's rent) Applicants must have good credit, references and meet income requirements. Renters' Insurance will be required. Contact Erin for showings via email: Include your name, email address, phone number, the rental address, and a few days/times you can view the unit. If no email access, call and leave message with the same info. Leasing Broker T. Okamoto &; Co.