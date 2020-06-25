3440 Adell Ct

Amenities

Available 07/23/20 Big, sunny, nice, 2br w/ garage, w/deck over creek - Property Id: 308522



Refurbished, large, 2 bedroom apt. Living room, dining room, private deck overlooking Sausal Creek, and big private garage, plus one additional off street parking spot. Brand new Washer/ dryer. Garage has lots of shelves, storage, lighting, electrical outlets, including 220 V, and a utility sink. Building has been seismically upgraded, new water pipes, and all new electrical installed. This is the upper unit in a 4-plex in a great neighborhood, walking distance to mass transit, the new Peets coffee, Farmer Joes, Numis Sushi, LaFarimes bakery, Banks, etc. Heated outdoor public swimming pool open year round in Dimond park is walking distance. The unit is quiet and clean. E-mails will not be answered, please call for a viewing. No dogs or cats please. (510) 390-2186

No Pets Allowed



