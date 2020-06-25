All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 3440 Adell Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
3440 Adell Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3440 Adell Ct

3440 Adell Court · (510) 390-2186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3440 Adell Court, Oakland, CA 94602
Glenview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/23/20 Big, sunny, nice, 2br w/ garage, w/deck over creek - Property Id: 308522

Refurbished, large, 2 bedroom apt. Living room, dining room, private deck overlooking Sausal Creek, and big private garage, plus one additional off street parking spot. Brand new Washer/ dryer. Garage has lots of shelves, storage, lighting, electrical outlets, including 220 V, and a utility sink. Building has been seismically upgraded, new water pipes, and all new electrical installed. This is the upper unit in a 4-plex in a great neighborhood, walking distance to mass transit, the new Peets coffee, Farmer Joes, Numis Sushi, LaFarimes bakery, Banks, etc. Heated outdoor public swimming pool open year round in Dimond park is walking distance. The unit is quiet and clean. E-mails will not be answered, please call for a viewing. No dogs or cats please. (510) 390-2186
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3440-adell-ct-oakland-ca/308522
Property Id 308522

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Adell Ct have any available units?
3440 Adell Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 Adell Ct have?
Some of 3440 Adell Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Adell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Adell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Adell Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3440 Adell Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3440 Adell Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3440 Adell Ct offers parking.
Does 3440 Adell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 Adell Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Adell Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3440 Adell Ct has a pool.
Does 3440 Adell Ct have accessible units?
No, 3440 Adell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Adell Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 Adell Ct has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3440 Adell Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St
Oakland, CA 94607
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St
Oakland, CA 94612
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
19th & Harrison
1889 Harrison Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way
Oakland, CA 94609
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity