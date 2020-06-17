All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1555 32nd Street, Unit 5

1555 32nd St · (510) 250-0946 ext. 9
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 32nd St, Oakland, CA 94608
Clawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
Chic and Upscale large 1 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms loft style residence in West Oakland near Emeryville border - Upscale Loft-style Condo in Oaklands Dogtown Art District near Emeryville in a gated community. This stylish loft was built in 2006 & is like new! High ceilings & expansive industrial-style windows. Open floor plan w/great flow. Hardwood floors. Luxury unit with lots of upgrades, including SS appliances.

1 large bedroom accommodates king sized bed. 2 full baths~one on each level. Unit has two private decks. Pets welcome by approval.

Large flexible space; ideal for home office or 2nd bedroom. Gorgeous kitchen w/glass cabinetry, designer lighting, & breakfast bar. Frigidaire gas oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, Frigidaire refrigerator. Heat-emitting gas fireplace.

Energy efficient hydronic heating system. Track lighting throughout. Full-sized, in-unit side-by-side washer & dryer. Walk-in closet. Monitor capable alarm system. Common area roof deck w/view of East Bay Hills & Oakland skyline. Downtown Oakland, Emeryville's Bay St & Berkeley shopping & dining nearby.

Privacy, great living space and awesome neighborhood. Easy commutes to San Francisco via Freeway or West Oakland BART. Unit available fully furnished, optional. Other amenities include storage galore with built in closets for all lifestyles.

Onsite secure gated parking. Community areas for barbecue and relaxation.

Qualifications:
Verifiable Rental History
Legal Source of Income
Full Background check
Rental Background Cost $40

Monthly Rent: $3,000, Security Deposit $3,000. Total move in fees $6k.

Visit openworldproperties.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5666814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 have any available units?
1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 have?
Some of 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 32nd Street, Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
