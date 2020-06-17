1555 32nd Street, Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill

Chic and Upscale large 1 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms loft style residence in West Oakland near Emeryville border - Upscale Loft-style Condo in Oaklands Dogtown Art District near Emeryville in a gated community. This stylish loft was built in 2006 & is like new! High ceilings & expansive industrial-style windows. Open floor plan w/great flow. Hardwood floors. Luxury unit with lots of upgrades, including SS appliances.



1 large bedroom accommodates king sized bed. 2 full baths~one on each level. Unit has two private decks. Pets welcome by approval.



Large flexible space; ideal for home office or 2nd bedroom. Gorgeous kitchen w/glass cabinetry, designer lighting, & breakfast bar. Frigidaire gas oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, Frigidaire refrigerator. Heat-emitting gas fireplace.



Energy efficient hydronic heating system. Track lighting throughout. Full-sized, in-unit side-by-side washer & dryer. Walk-in closet. Monitor capable alarm system. Common area roof deck w/view of East Bay Hills & Oakland skyline. Downtown Oakland, Emeryville's Bay St & Berkeley shopping & dining nearby.



Privacy, great living space and awesome neighborhood. Easy commutes to San Francisco via Freeway or West Oakland BART. Unit available fully furnished, optional. Other amenities include storage galore with built in closets for all lifestyles.



Onsite secure gated parking. Community areas for barbecue and relaxation.



Qualifications:

Verifiable Rental History

Legal Source of Income

Full Background check

Rental Background Cost $40



Monthly Rent: $3,000, Security Deposit $3,000. Total move in fees $6k.



Visit openworldproperties.com to schedule a showing.



