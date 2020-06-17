All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

1433 Sunshine Court

1433 Sunshine Court · (510) 244-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1433 Sunshine Court, Oakland, CA 94621
Arroyo Viejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2-story duplex unit fully remodeled from top to bottom. Updates include new flooring thru-out, fresh paint, appliances, etc. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bathroom, and garage entry all located on main level. Three spacious bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs.

Rear yard perfect for outside grilling, dinners, and so much more.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Sunshine Court have any available units?
1433 Sunshine Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1433 Sunshine Court have?
Some of 1433 Sunshine Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Sunshine Court currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Sunshine Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Sunshine Court pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Sunshine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1433 Sunshine Court offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Sunshine Court does offer parking.
Does 1433 Sunshine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Sunshine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Sunshine Court have a pool?
No, 1433 Sunshine Court does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Sunshine Court have accessible units?
No, 1433 Sunshine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Sunshine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Sunshine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Sunshine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Sunshine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
