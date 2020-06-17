1433 Sunshine Court

Amenities
2-story duplex unit fully remodeled from top to bottom. Updates include new flooring thru-out, fresh paint, appliances, etc. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bathroom, and garage entry all located on main level. Three spacious bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs.
Rear yard perfect for outside grilling, dinners, and so much more.
2-story duplex unit fully remodeled from top to bottom. Updates include new flooring thru-out, fresh paint, appliances, etc. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bathroom, and garage entry all located on main level. Three spacious bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs.
Rear yard perfect for outside grilling, dinners, and so much more.