Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

1413 Peralta

1413 Peralta Street · (925) 487-8389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1413 Peralta Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Prescott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 Peralta · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pet-Friendly 2 bed/1 bath Remodeled West Oakland Condo - $2550/mo, available NOW - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the bottom level of a duplex has been fully remodeled from top to bottom! All new interiors - really. Flooring, cabinets, quartz countertops, fixtures, lighting, interior and exterior paint, and all new SS appliances. AC in all rooms.
Large bathroom with shower over tub.Window coverings to be installed soon. Petite outdoor space with pea gravel and pavers ... bring a pet*. Wonderfully diverse neighborhood.

*Photos show staging furniture, unit is unfurnished.*Breed restrictions and weight limit of 45 lbs or under for dogs.

Condo Features:
- 2 bedrooms, each with AC units
- Living Room with slider to outdoor space, AC unit
- Large bathroom with shower over tub
- Great modern kitchen with SS appliances and lots of cabinet space.
- Security fence around building
- Gate closing off front walkway from street
- No laundry but laundromat one block away
- No dedicated parking

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in now
- Rent $2,550/mo
- Security deposit: $3,900
- Tenants to pay for all utilities expect water and garbage
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- Pets considered, 45 lbs or less, limit 2 with additional deposit. **BREED RESTRICTIONS**
- Parking: On street first come first serve

(RLNE5872842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1413 Peralta have any available units?
1413 Peralta has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Peralta have?
Some of 1413 Peralta's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Peralta currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Peralta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Peralta pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Peralta is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Peralta offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Peralta offers parking.
Does 1413 Peralta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Peralta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Peralta have a pool?
No, 1413 Peralta does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Peralta have accessible units?
No, 1413 Peralta does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Peralta have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Peralta does not have units with dishwashers.

