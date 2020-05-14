1413 Peralta.

Amenities

Pet-Friendly 2 bed/1 bath Remodeled West Oakland Condo - $2550/mo, available NOW - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the bottom level of a duplex has been fully remodeled from top to bottom! All new interiors - really. Flooring, cabinets, quartz countertops, fixtures, lighting, interior and exterior paint, and all new SS appliances. AC in all rooms.

Large bathroom with shower over tub.Window coverings to be installed soon. Petite outdoor space with pea gravel and pavers ... bring a pet*. Wonderfully diverse neighborhood.



*Photos show staging furniture, unit is unfurnished.*Breed restrictions and weight limit of 45 lbs or under for dogs.



Condo Features:

- 2 bedrooms, each with AC units

- Living Room with slider to outdoor space, AC unit

- Large bathroom with shower over tub

- Great modern kitchen with SS appliances and lots of cabinet space.

- Security fence around building

- Gate closing off front walkway from street

- No laundry but laundromat one block away

- No dedicated parking



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move-in now

- Rent $2,550/mo

- Security deposit: $3,900

- Tenants to pay for all utilities expect water and garbage

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted in the premises.

- Pets considered, 45 lbs or less, limit 2 with additional deposit. **BREED RESTRICTIONS**

- Parking: On street first come first serve



(RLNE5872842)