All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 1173 - 1175 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
1173 - 1175 12th St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

1173 - 1175 12th St

1175 12th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1175 12th Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Oak Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3095 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Grand Old Victorian Style multi family home located near Jack London Square.

1175 12th St Left is close to Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School, Cole Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Bobby Hutton Park, Lowell Park, West Oakland Middle School, with easy access to I-880, 980

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bath multi family home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Electric heating system
- Security door

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Flat Fee of $125 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: lu97v79r7gv97jr5

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 - 1175 12th St have any available units?
1173 - 1175 12th St has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1173 - 1175 12th St have?
Some of 1173 - 1175 12th St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 - 1175 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1173 - 1175 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 - 1175 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1173 - 1175 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1173 - 1175 12th St offer parking?
No, 1173 - 1175 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1173 - 1175 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 - 1175 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 - 1175 12th St have a pool?
No, 1173 - 1175 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1173 - 1175 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1173 - 1175 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 - 1175 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 - 1175 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 - 1175 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 - 1175 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1173 - 1175 12th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St
Oakland, CA 94606
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street
Oakland, CA 94612
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way
Oakland, CA 94609
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street
Oakland, CA 94601
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street
Oakland, CA 94608
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity