1173 - 1175 12th St

Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Grand Old Victorian Style multi family home located near Jack London Square.



1175 12th St Left is close to Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School, Cole Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Bobby Hutton Park, Lowell Park, West Oakland Middle School, with easy access to I-880, 980



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2 bath multi family home

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, and garbage disposal

- Electric heating system

- Security door



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Flat Fee of $125 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



