Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1175 12th St Left

1175 12th Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

1175 12th Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Oak Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Other · Avail. now

$3,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Grand Old Victorian Style multi family home located near Jack London Square.

1175 12th St Left is close to Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School, Cole Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Bobby Hutton Park, Lowell Park, West Oakland Middle School, with easy access to I-880, 980

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bath multi family home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Electric heating system
- Security door

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Resident responsible for $210 PGE/Water/Sewer bill each month
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Flat Fee of $125 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 12th St Left have any available units?
1175 12th St Left has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 12th St Left have?
Some of 1175 12th St Left's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 12th St Left currently offering any rent specials?
1175 12th St Left is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 12th St Left pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 12th St Left is pet friendly.
Does 1175 12th St Left offer parking?
Yes, 1175 12th St Left offers parking.
Does 1175 12th St Left have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 12th St Left does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 12th St Left have a pool?
No, 1175 12th St Left does not have a pool.
Does 1175 12th St Left have accessible units?
No, 1175 12th St Left does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 12th St Left have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 12th St Left does not have units with dishwashers.
