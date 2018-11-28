All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
9 Anondale
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:37 PM

9 Anondale

9 Anondale · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

9 Anondale, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bonita Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nestled in the GATED COMMUNITY of Bonita Canyon, this exceptionally upgraded SINGLE STORY home will cover everyone’s wish list. The highly sought-after floor plan is open and spacious with tall 14-foot ceilings, thoughtful amenities and built-ins throughout. Enter the home though its picturesque wrought iron gate, into the adorable courtyard, you are greeted by the expansive great room framed by large stone fireplace walls and a spectacular dining room chandelier. The kitchen features quartz countertops, rich wood cabinetry, Kitchen Aid appliances and drinking water system w/ InstaHot. Other amenities include a whole-home Kinetico soft water system, window shutters and motorized window shades. The spacious Master Suite offers dual sinks, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet with stylish built-in cabinets. Down the hall are two more large bedrooms each with built in closet organizers. A second full bathroom with tub and a designer powder bath for guests completes the interior. Direct access from the two-car garage features epoxy floors and cabinets for storage. There’s also another separate single garage room for storage. The exterior is exquisitely landscaped front and back, featuring stone walkways, lush greenspace, large fireplace, lattice patio cover and spa. The HOA amenities include an Olympic-sized pool, BBQ/picnic area, tennis court, tot-lot, park, walking trails and 24-hour guard-gated entrance. Conveniently located to Fashion Island, highways 73, 55 and 405

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Anondale have any available units?
9 Anondale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9 Anondale have?
Some of 9 Anondale's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Anondale currently offering any rent specials?
9 Anondale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Anondale pet-friendly?
No, 9 Anondale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 9 Anondale offer parking?
Yes, 9 Anondale offers parking.
Does 9 Anondale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Anondale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Anondale have a pool?
Yes, 9 Anondale has a pool.
Does 9 Anondale have accessible units?
No, 9 Anondale does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Anondale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Anondale has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Anondale have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Anondale does not have units with air conditioning.
