9 Anondale

Nestled in the GATED COMMUNITY of Bonita Canyon, this exceptionally upgraded SINGLE STORY home will cover everyone’s wish list. The highly sought-after floor plan is open and spacious with tall 14-foot ceilings, thoughtful amenities and built-ins throughout. Enter the home though its picturesque wrought iron gate, into the adorable courtyard, you are greeted by the expansive great room framed by large stone fireplace walls and a spectacular dining room chandelier. The kitchen features quartz countertops, rich wood cabinetry, Kitchen Aid appliances and drinking water system w/ InstaHot. Other amenities include a whole-home Kinetico soft water system, window shutters and motorized window shades. The spacious Master Suite offers dual sinks, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet with stylish built-in cabinets. Down the hall are two more large bedrooms each with built in closet organizers. A second full bathroom with tub and a designer powder bath for guests completes the interior. Direct access from the two-car garage features epoxy floors and cabinets for storage. There’s also another separate single garage room for storage. The exterior is exquisitely landscaped front and back, featuring stone walkways, lush greenspace, large fireplace, lattice patio cover and spa. The HOA amenities include an Olympic-sized pool, BBQ/picnic area, tennis court, tot-lot, park, walking trails and 24-hour guard-gated entrance. Conveniently located to Fashion Island, highways 73, 55 and 405