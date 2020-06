Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy this spacious three bedroom, three bath townhome ideally located in the beautiful gated community of Bayridge. Features include a newer kitchen with granite counters, upgraded bathrooms, plantation shutters, cathedral ceilings, inside laundry room and a two car attached garage with added storage. The outside patio area off the family room is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Close to shopping, freeways, the beach and more!